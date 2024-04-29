Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %
ZS stock opened at $177.05 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
