15,767 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.43. 4,432,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,006. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

