1,924 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

