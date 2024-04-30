A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.