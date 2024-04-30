A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $108,176,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 94.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 217,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.