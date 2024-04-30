Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 634.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 317,119 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACTG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

