Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $633.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 233.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $14,139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 52,492.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

