Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 3,242 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $15,176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,419,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 1,935,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,884. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

