Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 7,650 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,958. The firm has a market cap of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

