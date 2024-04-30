Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.