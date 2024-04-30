Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NYSE AEG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

