Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Aegon Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE AEG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.