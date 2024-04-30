African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 628,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Agriculture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of AAGR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. African Agriculture has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

