Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

