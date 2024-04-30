Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.2 %

APD stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 1,214,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,667. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

