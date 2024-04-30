Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

