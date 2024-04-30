Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $75.09. 4,411,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,758,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.