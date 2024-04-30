Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
