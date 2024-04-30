AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.9 %

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing comprises 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

