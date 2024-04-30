American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

