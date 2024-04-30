AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.61

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.61 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 12027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

