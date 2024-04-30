AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in April

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. AMG Critical Materials has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

