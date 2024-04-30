Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,277.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $24.75 during trading on Tuesday. Ampol has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.