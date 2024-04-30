Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,277.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $24.75 during trading on Tuesday. Ampol has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.