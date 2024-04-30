Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Price Target at $34.50

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYN opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

