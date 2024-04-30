Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target at $39.20

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

