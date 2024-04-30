Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of First of Long Island worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 29,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.64.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLIC

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

