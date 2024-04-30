Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Seneca Foods worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

SENEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million for the quarter.

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

