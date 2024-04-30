Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 85,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,321. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.