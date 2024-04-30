Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 1,047,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,427. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

