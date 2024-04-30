Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.62. 236,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

