Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 2,370,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

