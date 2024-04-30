Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,679 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of International Money Express worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after buying an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

International Money Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,969. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.