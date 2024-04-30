AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Update

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,850,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 24,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AppLovin by 143.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 1,852,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,911. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.