Arcosa (ACA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

