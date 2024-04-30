Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.395-$1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $120.49. 45,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,600. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

