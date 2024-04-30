Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

