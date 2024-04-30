Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in April

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 206,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

