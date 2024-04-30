Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in April

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Astra Space Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 206,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
About Astra Space
