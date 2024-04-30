AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $82.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

