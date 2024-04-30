ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Up 16.6 %

ATI stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 1,344,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.