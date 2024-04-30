AtonRa Partners Cuts Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,015,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 80,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,875. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

