AtonRa Partners Has $196,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in F5 were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in F5 by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in F5 by 41.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in F5 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in F5 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. 645,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,645. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

