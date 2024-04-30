AtonRa Partners Sells 2,612 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lemonade by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lemonade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,938. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

