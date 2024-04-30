Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATAT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 559,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $22,073,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $13,685,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

