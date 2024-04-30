Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,487 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after purchasing an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,596,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 1,186,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

