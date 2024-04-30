Auxano Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $33,668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 6.6 %

PACCAR stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,608. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock worth $7,003,148 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.