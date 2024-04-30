Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 288,350 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 87.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 2.0 %

KMX traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 2,072,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,371. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

