Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 375,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,166. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

