Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 193,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

