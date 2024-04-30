Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,296,000 after buying an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 970,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

