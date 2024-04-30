Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.82 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $31.55 or 0.00051507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $81.82 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,592 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,220.04264639 with 2,593,592.2058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 31.9982248 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,441,844.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

