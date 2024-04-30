Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

BAC stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 97.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Bank of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 248,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

